Straight Man: Everything We Know So Far About Bob Odenkirk's New AMC Series

Russo's novel was rumored to be based heavily on his own experiences teaching at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Southern Connecticut State University, and Penn State Altoona, but hopefully sensationalized for the sake of the novel. The story is an examination of an extremely complicated man, who often engages in unethical behavior like hiding in the rafters while fellow faculty members vote on whether or not to dismiss him and threatening to kill a goose living near the campus pond until his department receives a budget increase.

While Hank is the center of the story, "Straight Man" also looks at dissecting the relationships between faculty and students, as well as the imperfect inner workings of higher education. It's doubtful that we'll see Odenkirk in a similar action form like in 2021's "Nobody," but we'll certainly get to see a nuanced, layered, and powerful leading performance like in "Better Call Saul."

Hank's character is a complicated mess, and if there's anyone on the planet who can bring the necessary humanity to an anti-hero, it's Odenkirk. The novel only takes place over the course of a week, so depending on the success of the show, there's a probability that "Straight Man" will become its own unique story following the first season.