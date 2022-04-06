Bob Odenkirk Will Follow Better Call Saul With AMC Dramedy Series Straight Man

"Better Call Saul" and "Nobody" star Bob Odenkirk is set to star in a new series for AMC Networks called "Straight Man." The series, based on the novel by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo, will be directed by Peter Farrelly.

"Straight Man" is the story of a man named William Henry Devereaux Jr., played by Odenkirk, who is having a midlife crisis. Devereaux is the chairman of the English department at Railton College, a school with little money in the Pennsylvania rust belt. The novel's story is told in the first person, which would lead one to believe — though this is totally a guess on my part — that there might be voiceovers. If anyone can handle that, it's Odenkirk, who will be on his third series for AMC after "Better Call Saul" and "Breaking Bad."

By the way, if you haven't yet seen Odenkirk in "Nobody," you really should. He is a riot through the entire wild ride of a film, and if you're looking for something really fun and engaging, I highly recommend it.