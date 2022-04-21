Bob Odenkirk's Straight Man Ordered To Series At AMC

"Better Call Saul" and "Breaking Bad" star Bob Odenkirk has yet another project for us to delight in. AMC Networks (home of the previously mentioned series) has given the green light to a new show starring the Emmy-nominated actor entitled "Straight Man." The project was announced as in development earlier this month, but it's officially happening now. "Straight Man" is based on the novel of the same name by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo. It's the story of a man named William Henry Devereaux Jr. (Odenkirk). Poor William is in the middle of a midlife crisis and trying to deal with his job as the chairman of the English department in a not-so-wealthy school in the Pennsylvania rust belt. To give you an idea of the tone of the book (which I have not read yet, but I have read about) there is a threat against a goose on live television, and I very much hope that is in the series.

"Straight Man" is set for sometime in 2023, and AMC Networks will partner with Sony Pictures' Television TriStar TV, and Gran Via for the series. The script was adapted from the novel by Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein, and they'll be serving as co-showrunners. Peter Farrelly will direct and executive produce. Also executive producing are Zelman, Lieberstein, Odenkirk, Mark Johnson, novel author Richard Russo, Naomi Odenkirk, and Marc Provissiero.