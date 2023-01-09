The New Doctor Who Season Will See The Return Of Another Familiar Character

It's a great (and somewhat confusing) time to be a Whovian. Although Ncuti Gatwa has been announced as the next Doctor, and Millie Gibson's been announced as the next companion, these are not the main characters we'll be following as we head into the 60th Anniversary Specials. Instead, those three special episodes will be focused on the return of the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant), who is now technically the Fourteenth Doctor too. There's also the return of Donna Noble to look out for, as well as the return of the old showrunner Russell T. Davies, who ran the revival show from seasons 1 through 4.

The one thing we know for sure is that, when those specials are over, we will get a regular season with Gatwa and Gibson. With Davies sticking around as showrunner, you'd think it'd be safe to say that most of the returning characters would be from those early seasons. Viewers wouldn't be too surprised if Jack Harkness (John Barrowman) or Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman) came back for an episode or two.

What is a little surprising, however, is the return of any character from showrunner Steven Moffat's run of the series, or from the episodes overseen by recent showrunner Chris Chibnall. Moffat, after all, mostly avoided bringing back characters from the Davies' era, just as Chibnall largely avoided bringing back Moffat or Davies-specific characters. That's why it's nice to find out that Jemma Redgrave, who's played Kate Lethbridge-Stewart ever since season 7, is returning for Gatwa's first season. She'll be joined by Aneurin Barnard, an actor best known from his role as Gibson in "Dunkirk" and was recently seen as Daniel Solace in the Netflix series "1899."