Superhero Bits: New DC Universe Slate To Be (Partially) Revealed Soon, IMAX Enhanced Audio On Disney+ & More

In 2021, Disney+ introduced a feature called "IMAX Enhanced" that introduced expanded aspect ratios for certain Marvel Cinematic Universe movies that would mirror the IMAX experience at home. Now, in a press release, it has been revealed that IMAX audio is coming to the MCU on Disney+ as well. Per the press release:

IMAX signature sound by DTS will enable an elevated end-to-end experience specially calibrated to provide fans at home with IMAX-quality picture and sound. Select best-in-class device manufacturers will support IMAX signature sound by DTS at launch, including IMAX Enhanced certified TVs from manufacturers like Sony and Hisense.

No word yet on which movies will be included at launch, and there's also no word on an exact date, but this feature will be rolled out sometime in 2023. Full details can be found by clicking here.