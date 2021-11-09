Disney+ To Stream 13 Marvel Movies In IMAX Expanded Aspect Ratio Format

Rarely has the underlying tension between movie theaters and home viewing options felt as pronounced as it did during the height of the pandemic. Name brand directors all but went to war against streaming services and seemingly daily debates raged on social media about the future of movie theaters ... good times! Even pre-Covid, the barrier between televisions and the big screen had been steadily torn down with the increasing quality of home theater systems in recent years. Now, that living room experience is about to feel even more like the "real thing" — or, at least, it will for Marvel fans who also happen to be Disney+ subscribers.

Disney isn't messing around when it comes to hyping up Disney+ Day as the place to be later this week. On top of the promotional offers for new and returning subscribers as well as the dozens of exciting titles that are about to be made available on the streaming service, there will be at least one more perk coming to Disney+ in the coming days to boost subscription numbers even higher.