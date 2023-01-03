Superhero Bits: The Marvels Gets New Writers, Avengers: Endgame Takes Place This Year & More
Heads up! Justice League Action is now streaming on Prime Video
This forgotten gem is now on Amazon Prime! pic.twitter.com/4CncQVrwem— Krypton Report Podcast (@KryptonReport) January 2, 2023
While HBO Max is losing shows left and right, including plenty of DC stuff, Amazon Prime Video has gained one in the form of "Justice League Action." The series originally aired in late 2016, running through mid-2018. Though its 52 episodes technically only constituted one season, it's a pretty healthy amount of kid-friendly, well-liked superhero goods — not to mention some welcome work from Kevin Conroy as Batman. For those who may have missed this in its original run, it's now available at the click of a button on Prime Video. Go forth and stream.
Lots of superhero stuff is coming from Hot Toys in 2023
Hot Toys is one of the best in the business when it comes to capturing pop culture icons in premium figurine form. 2023 looks to be a jam-packed year for the company, as evidenced by the above video teasing its slate. Fans will notice that pretty much every single major superhero movie coming our way this year is represented there, from "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" to "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." So, fans of such things would do well to get those credit cards ready and/or start throwing some change in the piggy bank now.
Check out this new clip from Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
With the release of Marvel's "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" series fast approaching, the marketing train is ramping up. As such, a new clip from the animated adaptation of the acclaimed comic book series has been revealed. In it, we get a look at the title hero in action (sans her dinosaur companion). It offers a pretty amazing look at the invention animation, and even features a pretty rad Childish Gambino needle drop. This show may be airing on Disney Channel, but it looks like it will appeal to a wide range of viewers. Check it out for yourself above and be on the lookout for the show when it debuts on February 10.
The Boys spin-off Gen V gets a frustrating, vague release window
Our favorite set of numbers! pic.twitter.com/ktmxb6Gi4D— GEN V (@genv) January 1, 2023
The universe of "The Boys" is set to expand on Prime Video this year with a new spin-off titled "Gen V," which will focus on a new generation of Supes headed to college. So, when exactly is the show coming our way? Well, the official Twitter account had a little fun with that for the new year, promising it will come at some point in 2023. In a reply to the above tweet, they refused to narrow the window at all saying, "Premiere will be sometime between now and Dec 31!!!" There we have it. Though, if we were to bet, sometime in the first half of the year seems more likely, given that we've already seen a trailer for the show. Here's to a more specific update in the not-too-distant future.
It's 2023, and Avengers: Endgame takes place this year
Happy new year! We're officially in 2023, and amazingly enough, the real world has finally caught up to "Avengers: Endgame." As Marvel fans will surely recall, the 2019 film featured a five-year time jump from the events of "Infinity War," meaning the bulk of it actually takes place in 2023. With Phase 4 of the MCU officially in the books, we've actually caught up to the events of that movie. What does that mean, exactly? Not much of anything! But it is interesting to consider that we are already almost five years removed from Thanos' deadly snap.
The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer gets a LEGO makeover
We recently got a half-decent look at this summer's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" in the form of a new trailer. I say half-decent because Sony is clearly trying to hide the movie's biggest secrets, as much of the footage in that trailer was recycled from "Into the Spider-Verse." In any case, the above video reimagines the trailer in LEGO form, with entertaining results. The most impressive part? The kid responsible for the re-edit is just 14 years old, according to their YouTube channel bio. Now that's impressive, heroic stuff. Check out the full trailer for yourself above.
The Marvels has four (count 'em, four!) writers
This year will see the release of "The Marvels," aka the sequel to 2019's "Captain Marvel." Only this time, Carol Danvers is going to have some help in the form of Mrs. Marvel and Monica Rambeau. As for who wrote the movie? According to Comic Book Resources, Marvel has confirmed that not one, but four different people contributed to the film's script. This includes director Nia DaCosta, Marvel Comics writer Zeb Wells (who also worked on "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law"), Elissa Karasik ("Loki"), and Megan McDonnell ("WandaVision"). It's not always a bad sign that many people end up with a screenwriting credit, but it can often be a sign that a lot of rewriting was done. So let's not jump to any conclusions, but that's a pretty large, diverse lineup. We'll see what comes of it when the movie arrives in theaters on July 28.
New Black Adam featurette breaks down the movie's big action
Lastly, "Black Adam" concluded its run in theaters and is now readily available on home video, with the blockbuster even streaming on HBO Max. It's not getting a sequel; for all of the hype, this will be a one and done for Dwayne Johnson. Be that as it may, Warner Bros. has revealed a brand new featurette for director Jaume Collet-Serra's DC Comics adaptation, which breaks down the movie's big action scenes. Say what you will about the movie, but it did not skimp on the action. Johnson, the various members of the Justice Society, and key members from behind the camera offer insight into how they brought these characters to life, particularly in the action-heavy sequences. Check it out for yourself above.