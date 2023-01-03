Superhero Bits: The Marvels Gets New Writers, Avengers: Endgame Takes Place This Year & More

The universe of "The Boys" is set to expand on Prime Video this year with a new spin-off titled "Gen V," which will focus on a new generation of Supes headed to college. So, when exactly is the show coming our way? Well, the official Twitter account had a little fun with that for the new year, promising it will come at some point in 2023. In a reply to the above tweet, they refused to narrow the window at all saying, "Premiere will be sometime between now and Dec 31!!!" There we have it. Though, if we were to bet, sometime in the first half of the year seems more likely, given that we've already seen a trailer for the show. Here's to a more specific update in the not-too-distant future.