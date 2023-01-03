There Are (At Least) Four Live-Action Star Wars TV Shows Filming In 2023

It looks like Lucasfilm is by no means prepared to pump the brakes on "Star Wars," even if it is merely limited to the small screen for the time being. Case in point, when we crunch the numbers, it seems at least four live-action shows set in a galaxy far, far away will be filming in 2023. As for when they all will arrive on Disney+? That's another question entirely. Still, that's a whole lot of TV for a franchise that's largely existed as movies for most of its lifespan.

The news was revealed by Variety and, more specifically, Lynwen Brennan, the executive vice president of Lucasfilm. They were discussing how Wales has become a bit of a hub for the studio as of late, with projects like "Willow" making use of the country. Brennan revealed the status of several "Star Wars" shows at the moment:

"We have started production on 'The Acolyte' [in the U.K.], Leslye Headland's show, which is very exciting. And they've been doing some location work back in Wales, so that's a nice through-thread as well. And yeah, so we've got several productions. We're finishing up on 'The Mandalorian' Season Three, and we're also working on 'Skeleton Crew' [both in L.A.], and we are about to get working on 'Andor' Season Two [in the U.K.], as well. So, there's no lack of work happening."

Of note, "The Mandalorian" season 3 is coming very soon and is presumably nearly done with post-production. We know for sure that season 4 is already in the works, meaning that it's incredibly likely that the next round of Mando's adventures will roll cameras this year as well. Also of note, there's no mention of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" or "The Book of Boba Fett." It appears those are going to remain limited series for now.