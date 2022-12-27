His Dark Materials: Ruth Wilson On Mrs. Coulter's Emotional Season 3 Arc [Exclusive Interview]

After pointing out that Mrs. Coulter isn't in book 2 very much but was in every episode of season 2, Wilson told me about her mentality going into the third season:

"It was like we had to create — you've got more space to put her on the screen and if you've got more space to put her on the screen, then like James says, you either have to make it driving the plot or you have to make it character-based. So it was a, 'Let's dig into who this woman is then, or put her in scenarios that don't exist on the page that Philip gave us the freedom to do.' Which meant you had to explore her more and get more psychological with her. Personally, that's what I felt I had to do with it, is that you had to not explain why she is who she is, but give a few more clues or just explore it.

And then the third book, I always felt that she did, she came good in the third book or she does come good. But there was a moment that I've always clung on to as where the journey goes, when her and her monkey — one, he speaks for the first time in the book. And two, they look at each other's eyes and they work together in the final moments as she goes down. And I was like, 'Okay, I have to get to that point where she loves herself or has accepted herself and is working with herself now, has accepted who she is.' Because I always felt that was what it was about. It was about her own relationship to herself from self-loathing to self-love by the end, [and] in a way, acceptance. So for me, I was tracing that stuff, which has definitely probably taken it away from the page a bit and made it a little bit more psychological. But it gave me some template of a journey to get to."