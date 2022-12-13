His Dark Materials' Dafne Keen And Amir Wilson On Episode 4's Heartbreaking Moment [Exclusive Interview]

Lyra must get herself into a trance-like state in order to read the alethiometer and Will needs to do something similar to properly wield the subtle knife. I asked Wilson if that was challenging to portray onscreen. The actor went on to describe the scene in which Iorek helps Will to repair the blade in episode 3, "The Intention Craft." Wilson and Keen then proceeded to have a fun exchange about each of them having their time to scream on the show:

Wilson: Yeah, I guess so. I mean, I remember on the day I was just kind of tensing loads and I actually ended up busting up my neck because I'd fallen onto the ground, I fall onto my side. The water sprayed on me, and I think ... obviously I was cold ... I was warm, but there was cold water being sprayed on me. I ended up messing up my neck, which is annoying.

But look, it was fun to have an afternoon of screaming and shouting. It's kind of just a relief just to be able to shout, even. And it was fun. Charles Martin, who directed those episodes, just was really good guiding me in the right direction, you know?

Keen: I got to watch it. It was great.

Wilson: She got to watch me scream all day, but it was –

Keen: I got to just run over and be like, "Are you okay?"

Wilson: And then it was your turn to scream in the Pan scene, so I was kind of just like –

Keen: Yeah, Amir was so sick of me. He was like, "You're literally busting my ear."

Wilson: Yeah, like, "Can you scream a bit lower, please?"

Keen: "Can you just scream in the other direction?"