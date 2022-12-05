His Dark Materials Showrunners On The Difficulties Of Adapting The Final Book In The Trilogy [Exclusive Interview]

"The Amber Spyglass" introduces even more new worlds and fantastical creatures: Angels, the Land of the Dead, Gallivespians, Mulefa. Was this the most difficult book in the trilogy to adapt?

Tranter: Yeah, definitely. It definitely was. I think it had two things that really gave us pause for thought. One was, as Philip Pullman said to us, he left us with a problem. And we thought, "Oh, you mean the Mulefa? You mean the Gallivespians?" And he was kind of like, "No, I mean Asriel." You know, Asriel's such a dominant character. He's a brilliant character. He's discussed the whole time. But we know him through reputation rather than dramatic action, until much later.

And yet, in the book, there's a narrating voice, or people telling you what he's doing. So we had to dramatize that, which actually Philip Pullman loved. He was really pleased that we did that, and that we got James back to be able to spend three episodes really laying down what this republic's all about, what Asriel's doing, and how is the science going to support that?

So that was one thing. I think the second thing that was really challenging was the introduction of the angels. So the angels were challenging both in terms of their physicality, and we really didn't want them to be CGI angels the whole time, because then we wouldn't have been able to give them character and life in the way that Pullman so surely does, and confidently does, with Baruch and Balthamos, for example.

We had to find a way of being able to give them physical human form, so that we could play scenes for emotion. And how they moved from angelic form to physical form, what the rules were, if you like, behind all of that was complicated. And then the other thing is suddenly from nowhere — we've been in worlds which are like but unlike our own. And then suddenly, we've got angels landing, and people when they hear the word angel, you think about celestial beings, it comes with all this kind of iconic imagery and biblical story to it.

Suddenly there are these angels talking about a battle between good and evil, and the Kingdom of Heaven and the Clouded Mountain and the Authority. Suddenly, the language shifts and changes. So we were constantly looking to pull that into as Asriel's war, and what Asriel's doing. And ultimately, what does that mean for Will and Lyra? And where's Mrs. Coulter in all of this? So what does that mean to the Magisterium, or all the forces of oppression in all the different worlds? And it was literally like we were taking this big kind of balloon of plot and constantly trying to tether it to what was going on and give it authenticity. That was highly enjoyable, but was tricky to do.

Jack Thorne's invention of the character Alarbus, for example [...] was a very clever way of being able to get across a lot of information and context about the enemy that Asriel will be facing in a way that felt dramatic and dynamic.