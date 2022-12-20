Zachary Levi Suggests There Are No Plans To Recast Shazam In The New DC Universe

It's been a weird day week month for the DC film universe, but amidst seemingly never ending news of superhero shake-ups, it sounds like there's one hero we'll still be seeing again. Zachary Levi, the actor who plays superpowered Shazam for the Warner Bros Discovery-owned company, has just shared a tweet implying that he's not going anywhere.

The post came in response to two posts from fans discussing the future of Levi's version of Shazam, the adult superhero half of Asher Angel's teen character Billy Batson. Twitter user @ComicLoverMari posted a photo of the hero, along with a caption expressing anger over their assertion that "Levi isn't gonna be Shazam anymore." The tweet also claimed that Levi is close friends with James Gunn, who along with Peter Safran took over as the new co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios in October.

Levi took to Twitter to correct the record, quote-tweeting another user's response to the initial post with the following:

"Oooh, I really wouldn't go believing everything you see on the internet. I'm Gucci, Ash. We all Gucci. 😎" – @ZacharyLevi

Gucci, of course, means "good," and between that and the sunglasses emoji, the actor sounds pretty confident in his future in the DC universe. Shazam is already set to appear in next year's film "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," but Gunn and Safran have not yet revealed their full plan for the future of the franchise. They have, however, shared lots of plans for other series, most of which seem to imply a total makeover for the studio that's already seen major changes since David Zaslav took over Warner Bros. Discovery in the wake of the two companies' mergers this past spring.