Harrison Ford Shares Why He Joined The MCU, Won't Comment On That Red Hulk Stuff
Harrison Ford is a part of some of the biggest film franchises on the planet, including "Star Wars," "Indiana Jones," and "Blade Runner." But for a long time, it looked like he was never going to cross over into the costumed superhero world of DC Comics or the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Somehow, however, the stars aligned and Marvel announced that Ford would be taking over the role of General "Thunderbolt" Ross from the late John Hurt in the upcoming "Captain America: New World Order." This is extremely exciting news for the fans, but some folks might be curious as to why Ford decided to join the world of caped superheroes at this stage in his career. After all, the esteemed actor is 80 years old, and no one would blame him if he just wanted to kick up his feet and retire.
During a visit to the "Yellowstoners" podcast, Ford shared his reasons for taking the role in one of the biggest franchises in the entire world. His reasoning was pretty simple and very solid, and it also helps explain some of his other project decisions as of late.
The actor wants to try new things
While chatting with podcast hosts Mike DeAngelo and Rodrigo Perez, Ford explained why he wanted to join the MCU, and it's a thing of beautiful simplicity:
"Hey, look, I've done a lot of things. I now want to do some of the things I haven't done."
That makes a lot of sense, especially given that Ford recently signed on to star in his first television series, "Shrinking," and then joined the Taylor Sheridan "Yellowstone" universe with a role in the spin-off series, "1923." The two projects should provide plenty of opportunities for Ford to stretch his acting skills, as "Shrinking" is a dark comedy about a psychiatrist (Jason Segel) who starts breaking the rules, while "1923" is a Prohibition-era period piece about the series' beloved ranch and the family that owns it. "1923" is already a huge hit, breaking streaming records to have the biggest debut in Paramount history, so he's doing something new there, too.
When DeAngelo asked Ford if he would don a motion capture suit for the first time soon, the actor smiled and replied with a "zipped-lips" gesture. DeAngelo was referring to the fact that Thaddeus Ross becomes the Red Hulk in the comics, and fans would love to see Ford hulk out. There have been other hints in the MCU that Red Hulk is on his way, so hopefully Ford is just being coy to keep corporate happy. I mean, c'mon, it's just too good to not do.