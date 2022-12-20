1923 Just Had The Biggest Debut In Paramount+ History

There's a reason that Paramount decided to bet big on the Taylor Sheridan-verse — the TV mogul tends to deliver. And as the creative architect behind a number of Paramount's biggest hits, he's banked plenty of goodwill. Since debuting in 2018, "Yellowstone" has quickly become one of the network's flagship series, growing in viewership with each new season. While none of his other titles have surpassed the status of that crown jewel, Sheridan continues to find success with shows like "Mayor of Kingstown," "Tulsa King," and the "Yellowstone" prequel, "1883." And as Sheridan's stable of shows expands, so does the Dutton family lore because the latest addition to his lineup is yet another spinoff, "1923."

Where "1883" explores the Dutton family origins and "Yellowstone" shows them fending off real-estate moguls in the modern-day, "1923" is a glimpse at the middle. Same shotgun-wielding family but with a new set of faces and period-specific problems. Concerned that three generations of Dutton can't coexist on a single network? Well, it turns out there's no need to worry, because the series premiere of "1923" has already quelled those concerns.

According to Paramount (per Variety), the Sunday night premiere of the prequel series brought in 7.4 million viewers across linear telecasts and streaming. This makes "1923" the most-watched premiere ever on Paramount+ and the #1 new cable premiere of the year.