1923: Yellowstone Prequel's Michelle Randolph And Darren Mann On The Next Dutton Generation [Exclusive Interview]
The following post contains mild spoilers for episode 1 of "1923."
The second "Yellowstone" prequel series is about to premiere on Paramount+, giving us a look at the trials and tribulations of the next generations of the Dutton family. "1923" stars Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, the brother of James Dutton, played by Tim McGraw in the first prequel series "1883." Helen Mirren plays his wife and matriarch of the Dutton family, Cara Dutton.
Jacob has turned James' plot of land into a huge ranch, but the early twentieth century was not kind to the West with the depression, a historic drought, pandemics, and so much more. Though I won't spoil why Jacob is running the ranch, he's working with his nephew, John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale), and John's son, Jack (Darren Mann). Jack is young and about to marry Elizabeth Strafford (Michelle Randolph), the daughter of a rancher who has been at school on the East Coast.
I recently watched the first episode and spoke to Darren Mann ("Chilling Adventures of Sabrina") and Michelle Randolph ("The Throwback") about the story, their characters' romance, and the two-week cowboy camp from creator Taylor Sheridan.
This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.
'I went back to my first love'
Jack and Elizabeth are about to face a life where one of them is prepared, and one of them is definitely not prepared. Can you give us a little bit about their backstory and what we'll see from them?
Randolph: Well, Jack is a Dutton, and Elizabeth is the daughter of a rancher, but she's East Coast educated, and she summered in Montana. She fell in love with Jack. I think we see — for Elizabeth, at least — her growing into a young woman and figuring out what it's like to marry a rancher, not just be the daughter of one.
Mann: I think what else is cool about this for me has been exploring a relationship back then in the '20s and how it can be so pure, even though I'm 25 years old. Because I don't have all these external influences, and Instagram, and TikTok, and the internet. That, to me, has been probably the coolest part about forming this relationship in the show, is that it's so different than creating one in 2022.
Did you look at younger people's relationships? Because it does seem a lot more innocent.
Randolph: Yeah. I went back to my first love, and just the innocence of when you're in middle school and you have the biggest crush on somebody.
Mann: When you know nothing, no reference to tap into.
Randolph: It was special, like you said, so I go back and figure out what it looked like for them. It's so pure.
Mann: But thankfully, Michelle and I had done this once before as a couple [on "House of the Witch"]. And that was awesome when I found out that Michelle was cast, because you're always a little nervous about what your love interest's going to be like. You hope to God you get along and all that. I can remember being so pumped when I saw the call sheet for cowboy camp, I was like, "Yes. Michelle is here, this is amazing."
Randolph: I knew before you.
Mann: And you didn't tell me!
Randolph: I didn't know if you knew then. And then Darren called me freaking out. But yeah, it's really cool that we got to work together again, especially as a couple.
'Taylor writes all his female characters so strong'
Elizabeth gives off very Elsa from "1883" vibes in that she seems open to anything. Can you talk about where she fits in terms of the time period and women in that time period?
Randolph: Taylor writes all his female characters so strong, and I love that Elizabeth is maybe easily underestimated by people who don't know her, but throughout the series, you definitely find out that she has a lot of strength to offer and a lot of hope, too.
I heard you mention cowboy camp, and I know the cast of "1883" went through that. What was the experience like?
Mann: So fun. The best way to start a job. Absolutely real sore.
Randolph: Very sore.
Mann: But misery brings us together ... I think it really did work, and we all had such a fun time and just so many good laughs and making bonds and connections. I would love to start every single job, I do like that, really.
Randolph: Totally. We were all learning something new together, minus a few people who already knew how to ride horses and for real cowboys. We all were looking ridiculous for the first week, and then we fell into it. But it was so much fun. I wish we could go back to it some more.
Mann: We owed a lot of beers after that. You've got to buy a six-pack. Apparently, it's the cowboy rule if your hat flies off. And we could not keep a hold of these hats for the first while.
Randolph: The hat — it's like every trot, the hat flies off!
"1923" will premiere on Paramount+ on December 18, 2022. Paramount Network is also hosting a linear airing of the debut episode following a new episode of "Yellowstone."