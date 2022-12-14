The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 Announces New Directors

Season 1 of the generally well-received "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" series came to an epic and satisfying end exactly two months ago, but fans of the sprawling and large-scale production knew that they would have to settle in for quite a long wait before seeing where the adventure took all our favorite heroes and villains next. We know that all the surviving cast of characters, from Morfyyd Clark's Galadriel to Robert Aramayo's Elrond to Markella Kavenagh's Nori to Charlie Vickers' Sauron, will be back for another round (although with one notable recasting). Ditto for a batch of new actors who will be joining the fray, setting up an even bigger storyline to come in season 2. But what about the creative team behind the camera?

J.A. Bayona, Wayne Che Yip, and Charlotte Brändström all shared directing duties throughout the eight-episode first season, but only one of those artists will be back for a bigger role this time around.

Today, Prime Video revealed its new group of directors for season 2 of "The Rings of Power," and this news should make fans of the best episode(s) of season 1 very, very happy. Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Louise Hooper have been announced as the three directors for the upcoming season. Brändström ("Outlander," "The Witcher," "The Man in the High Castle"), who directed episode 6 titled "Udûn" and the follow-up episode "The Eye," will direct four total episodes in season 2 along with receiving a co-executive producer credit. Hamri (known for directing "The Wheel of Time," "Shameless," and "Desperate Housewives") and Hooper ("The Sandman," "The Witcher," "Treason") will direct two episodes each, indirectly confirming that the second season will span a total of eight episodes.