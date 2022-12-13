Superhero Bits: Deadpool 3 Will Be Very Violent, The Arrowverse May Not Be Dead After All & More
Goodbye All Out Avengers, hello Avengers Beyond!
This March, the Avengers will finally realize the shocking truth behind their latest, action-packed adventures when they confront the one and only Beyonder in 'Avengers Beyond'! 💥: https://t.co/qKdO2naVrB pic.twitter.com/XaruGoK51n— Avengers (@Avengers) December 12, 2022
Marvel Comics is set to end the current "All Out Avengers" title, but that is giving way to something else entirely. The publisher has announced "Avengers Beyond," a new miniseries from the creative team of Derek Landy and Greg Land that will spin out of the pages of their previous work into a new adventure. As Marvel teased in a press release, "Earth's Mightiest Heroes have realized something or someone has been influencing them for the past several months, altering the very fabric of reality in an attempt to prepare the planet for a threat that could destroy everything. Here, now, this unseen individual is to be dragged, kicking and screaming, from the shadows and into the light—and is revealed as the Beyonder!" Landy, speaking about the new book, had this to say:
"I am beyond excited to take everything we've done in ALL-OUT AVENGERS and continue it into its next incarnation. We're just beginning to brush up against the wider implications of the Beyonder's agenda and the chance to tell this kind of story—the story of gods, the one thing that scares them, and the Avengers caught in the middle—is an impossible dream come true for a kid who grew up with SECRET WARS."
"Avengers Beyond" #1 hits shelves on March 29, 2023.
Amazon exclusive Marvel Legends Ronan figure has been revealed
Marvel fans are surely familiar with Ronan The Accuser from "Guardians of the Galaxy," and now they can own him in action figure form. The Amazon exclusive Marvel Legends Ronan is now available for pre-order and is set to arrive in May of 2023. The folks at ComicBook.com shared the above video, detailing the figure, which you can check out above. Those interested in picking one up, it retails for $38.99 and pre-orders can be secured by clicking here.
Is the Arrowverse really over? David Ramsey provides hope that it isn't
David Ramsey was a huge part of the Arrowverse as John Diggle, and prior to the WarnerMedia merger with Discovery, it seemed like that legacy was going to continue in a big way. But the Arrowverse has been winding down and with "Stargirl" recently wrapping up and "The Flash" entering its final season, the writing's on the wall. Or is it? Recently, in responding to fan questions on Instagram (via The Direct), the actor addressed the situation saying that "the smoke is clearing," while adding that he "can't be specific just yet, but good stuff is in the works." Well then! What good stuff might that be? We know Ramsey was supposed to headline a spin-off called "Justice U." Is that still happening? Hard to say right now, but fans of this corner of the DC universe have some hope.
DC Comics publishes an atlas of its multiverse, documented by Barry Allen
NEW DC MULTIVERSE MAP INCLUDING DESIGNATIONS OF PARALLEL EARTHS JUST DROPPED!! pic.twitter.com/cF9ZgFJza6— 🏹 (@greenarrxws_) December 12, 2022
The DC multiverse got a makeover a few years ago in the pages of "Dark Knights: Death Metal," which birthed the so-called Omniverse, which was a whole multiverse of multiverses. It's a head-spinning concept, but in the pages of "Dark Crisis: Big Bang" #1, DC has actually published an atlas of sorts (via Bleeding Cool), assembled by none other than The Flash himself, Barry Allen, that labels many of the known Earths in these various universes. You can see the multi-page spread above, which could serve as a helpful tool for hardcore DC fans.
The Spot is the main villain of the next two Spider-Verse movies
Today brought with it a brand new trailer for next year's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," the first of two sequels to "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" coming our way over the next couple of years. We know Jason Schwartzman is voicing The Spot, who will be the main villain of the first sequel. But, speaking to Total Film, co-director Kemp Powers revealed that he is actually going to be the baddie for both upcoming sequels.
"The Spot is an interesting villain because he seems like a joke, but when you really look at his powers, there's incredible potential. His ability to open portals across dimensions sets him up perfectly for the Spider-Verse ... He's the villain of the next two films ... and let's just say that the Spot and Miles are connected in surprising ways."
Sounds like we've got a lot of Spot to look forward to, with some surprise reveals along the way. "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.
Check out this fresh image of Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
The folks at Total Film have revealed a new look at next year's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," which will be the first Phase 5 MCU film. While the shot isn't exactly action-packed, it does feature our new Cassie Lang, Kathryn Newton, standing alongside her dad, Paul Rudd's Scott Lang. Cassie figures to be a big part of the sequel after making her debut as her older self in "Avengers: Endgame." And while we're switching actors, it's very much going to be an evolution of that relationship, with Jonathan Majors' Kang in the mix to make things interesting.
Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy doubles down on the movie's violence
Despite taking place in the largely PG-13 Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Deadpool 3" is very much going to be R-rated, and it's not going to skimp on the violence. This according to director Shawn Levy, who recently spoke with Collider about where they are in the process. They haven't begun filming yet, but things are moving right along. And, if he's to be believed, get ready for carnage:
"We are writing, rewriting, developing, prepping 'Deadpool' every day now. It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it's very much a 'Deadpool' movie. And it has Logan in it. And it has Wolverine in it. It's too fun. I'm having so much fun, and I haven't even hit the shooting floor yet. [...] I have to say, developing a 'Deadpool' movie is one of the most fun creative experiences of my life because it's not just that it's rated R. It's that it's so filled with self-awareness, and that makes in-writing very, very fun in a way that is unique to that franchise."
"Deadpool 3" is currently set to hit theaters on November 8, 2024.
Batman/Spawn gets a violent new trailer from DC Comics
Lastly, DC has revealed a new trailer for the crossover event "Batman/Spawn," which is on shelves as of today. Creative duo Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo discuss the book in the trailer, which is loaded down with violent shots of the two heroes facing off. It appears as though DC and Image pulled no punches in putting this collaboration together. The synopsis for the book reads as follows:
Two dark heroes, cursed by tragedy, find their paths again crossing ... but not by choice! What sinister foe is at work, pitting the Dark Knight against the Hellspawn? From the shadows of Gotham City to New York City, this epic event is the blockbuster you've been waiting almost two decades for!
"Batman/Spawn" is on shelves now.