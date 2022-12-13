Superhero Bits: Deadpool 3 Will Be Very Violent, The Arrowverse May Not Be Dead After All & More

Today brought with it a brand new trailer for next year's "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," the first of two sequels to "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" coming our way over the next couple of years. We know Jason Schwartzman is voicing The Spot, who will be the main villain of the first sequel. But, speaking to Total Film, co-director Kemp Powers revealed that he is actually going to be the baddie for both upcoming sequels.

"The Spot is an interesting villain because he seems like a joke, but when you really look at his powers, there's incredible potential. His ability to open portals across dimensions sets him up perfectly for the Spider-Verse ... He's the villain of the next two films ... and let's just say that the Spot and Miles are connected in surprising ways."

Sounds like we've got a lot of Spot to look forward to, with some surprise reveals along the way. "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.