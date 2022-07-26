Ant-Man 3 Star Kathryn Newton Would Love To Be A Young Avenger

As usual, the fans in Hall H were not disappointed when Kevin Feige stepped on stage this weekend to announce the latest news from Marvel Studios: an exciting slate of both movies and shows set that will make up Phase Five and Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This included the promise of the MCU's "Fantastic Four" along with two upcoming "Avengers" movies — but there was still one team-up announcement that we were all anticipating and have yet to see confirmed. If you've been paying attention to the young heroes taking Disney+ by storm or if you've already caught "Thor: Love and Thunder" in theaters, you might have noticed that the Avengers have gotten into the habit of training the next super-powered generation to follow in their footsteps. And if the MCU has taught us anything, it's that the natural conclusion of these solo outings is for all of these heroes to get together and face off against a great and powerful evil.

The past Phase has included the introduction of young heroes like America Chavez, Billy and Tommy Maximoff, Kid Loki, Kate Bishop, Kamala Khan, and thanks to the upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" we'll soon have a teenaged Cassie Lang on our hands. In the comics, these are the teens who band together and become the Young Avengers — so what's to stop them from doing the same onscreen? While a Young Avengers movie went unannounced at Comic-Con, it certainly feels like Marvel is laying the groundwork for them to join together in the near future. Plus, it turns out the fans aren't the only ones keeping their fingers crossed.