Todd Phillips Shares First Look At Joaquin Phoenix In Joker: Folie á Deux As Filming Begins

Today is officially Day One of filming on "Joker: Folie á Deux," according to a post by director Todd Phillips on Instagram. Phillips shared an image of Joaquin Phoenix's violent antihero, Arthur Fleck, getting a close shave ahead of his return to this darker corner of the DC Universe. After all, it's a real pain to put clown makeup on over stubble, and he wants to look presentable for his lady.

An animated teaser for the sequel to 2019's "Joker" was released back in August, showing artsy silhouettes of Phoenix's Joker and Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn dancing "Cheek to Cheek." Since then Phillips has been assembling an exciting supporting cast, including Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson, with Zazie Beetz also in talks to reprise her role as Sophie.

The movie's title, "Folie á Deux," is taken from the French phrase meaning a madness shared by two people. At the end of "Joker," Arthur Fleck was confined to Arkham Asylum but made a break for freedom after seemingly killing his therapist, leaving bloodied footprints in his wake. Whether or not he actually makes it out of the building was left ambiguous, but assuming the orderlies caught up to him, he's perfectly positioned for his canonical first meeting with Dr. Harleen Quinzel — aka the future Harley Quinn.