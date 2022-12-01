Superhero Bits: Alfred Molina On His Future As Doc Ock, A Midnight Suns Beginner's Guide & More

Dark Horse Comics has announced a brand new series focused on He-Man and the gang. "Masters of the Universe: Masterverse" is a brand new anthology series that will focus on the various characters within the franchise and, no doubt, comes as a result of Kevin Smith's ongoing "Masters of the Universe" show on Netflix. A synopsis for the first issue reads as follows:

In the depths of Castle Grayskull, The Sorceress and Zodac debate the value of He-Man. To save the life of her champion, the Sorceress must take the Cosmic Enforcer on a tour of the multiverse. First, a tour across a world where a dim, barbaric He-Man bumbles through a world of annoying warrior goddesses and bored demons as he's pursued by a hungry green tiger in a tale drawn by the legendary Sergio Aragonés (Groo the Wanderer, Mad Magazine)! Then, a stop in an Eternia where the power of Grayskull summons an entirely different warrior in a horrific ghost story illustrated by Kelley Jones!

"Masters of the Universe: Masterverse" #1 hits shelves on February 15, 2023. Full details on the book can be found by clicking here.