Superhero Bits: Alfred Molina On His Future As Doc Ock, A Midnight Suns Beginner's Guide & More
Morbin' time continues as Morbius gets an official LEGO in 2023
I regret to inform you, but in 2023 it will officially be Morbin' TIme thanks to the first LEGO marvel set featuring Morbius pic.twitter.com/eLhK0wQeCL— Rikka ✨ (@rikkaaltland) November 30, 2022
"Morbius" did not do very well at the box office, save for its opening weekend, but that hasn't stopped Marvel from putting the character out there more significantly. Case in point, a 2023 official LEGO set is poised to feature Miles Morales doing battle with Morbius the Living Vampire. This actually marks the first official LEGO depiction of Morbius which was, no doubt, put in the works before everyone figured out the movie was going to be a bit of a disaster. But Morbin' time persists.
Masters of the Universe: Masterverse comic book series coming from Dark Horse
Dark Horse Comics has announced a brand new series focused on He-Man and the gang. "Masters of the Universe: Masterverse" is a brand new anthology series that will focus on the various characters within the franchise and, no doubt, comes as a result of Kevin Smith's ongoing "Masters of the Universe" show on Netflix. A synopsis for the first issue reads as follows:
In the depths of Castle Grayskull, The Sorceress and Zodac debate the value of He-Man. To save the life of her champion, the Sorceress must take the Cosmic Enforcer on a tour of the multiverse. First, a tour across a world where a dim, barbaric He-Man bumbles through a world of annoying warrior goddesses and bored demons as he's pursued by a hungry green tiger in a tale drawn by the legendary Sergio Aragonés (Groo the Wanderer, Mad Magazine)! Then, a stop in an Eternia where the power of Grayskull summons an entirely different warrior in a horrific ghost story illustrated by Kelley Jones!
"Masters of the Universe: Masterverse" #1 hits shelves on February 15, 2023. Full details on the book can be found by clicking here.
Batman '66 black and white Riddler from McFarlane Toys
The folks at McFarlane Toys have opened up pre-orders for the above black and white Riddler figure inspired by Frank Gorshin's portrayal on the 1960s "Batman" TV show, which starred the late, great Adam West. The figure even comes with some fun word bubbles in the style of the show. It is a Target exclusive and retails for $19.99. Those interested can pre-order one now by clicking here.
We've got yet another new logo for The Flash movie
#TheFlash gets a new logo! pic.twitter.com/Eukgd2KRKq— Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) November 30, 2022
"The Flash" movie has been in development for so damn long and delayed even further because of the pandemic, that it is hard to accept that it's a real movie that will be released next year. Especially given all of the problems with its star, Ezra Miller. That having been said, as CCXP has kicked off in Brazil, a new logo for the movie (above) has been making the rounds online. There have been several redesigns of the logo in the years since it was first announced, but this one arrives about seven months ahead of the currently scheduled release date. Will it actually hit that date? We shall see.
Someone animated Kevin Conroy as Batman in The Dark Knight's ending
We recently lost Kevin Conroy, known to many as the one true Batman. The actor began his tenure with the character in "Batman: The Animated Series" and never looked back. Well, before his passing, TheArt91Lee YouTube channel uploaded this impressively animated video featuring the voice of Conroy reading the end of "The Dark Knight." In the video, Conroy replaces Christian Bale and the results are pretty moving. The video is not necessarily new but has been making the rounds following the actor's death. For those who loved his take on Batman, I would label this a must-watch.
DC Studios co-head James Gunn shares image from Kingdom Come, but why?
James Gunn has now been the co-head of DC Studios for exactly a month. We know he's putting a plan together with Peter Safran for the future of the DC Universe, but what is that going to look like? Well, the filmmaker and executive recently shared the above post on social media, teasing those plans. But what got people talking is the fact that the image he chose to share is from the much-beloved "Kingdom Come" storyline. Does this mean we're getting an adaptation of that story in some way? Or is Gunn just having a little fun with all of us? Speculate amongst yourselves.
Is Alfred Molina done as Doc Ock? He can't confirm nor deny!
Alfred Molina brought an all-timer of a comic book villain to life when he played Doctor Octopus in "Spider-Man 2." Fortunately for all of us, he returned to the role in last year's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and, based on how that movie ended, one would guess he's done, right? Not so fast! In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actor was asked if he's retired as Doc Ock and the actor simply responded with, "I can neither confirm nor deny." Now, that's a pretty nothing answer but if he were done, he could have just said no. Would Molina toy with us if he was truly done? This answer at least leaves some room for one to ponder, that much is certain.
A very comprehensive beginner's guide for Marvel's Midnight Suns
Tomorrow, "Marvel's Midnight Suns" arrives after suffering several delays (and the reviews have been good). The game features a pretty impressive combat system, but one that might take some getting used to. Fortunately, the team behind the game has put together the above video, which serves as a very comprehensive beginner's guide for anyone planning to pick up the game. It's a bit long but may well prove useful to those who would like some tips directly from the source, rather than going in blind.
Behold, a gorgeous new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever poster
Where water and land meet.— Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (@theblackpanther) November 30, 2022
Experience Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever, now playing only in theaters. Get tickets now: https://t.co/ACmjU3Q62m pic.twitter.com/s6a66CAse5
Lastly, Marvel has revealed a new "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" poster just as the movie is set to enter its fourth weekend at the box office. This may well be the last time Ryan Coogler's sequel gets to stay atop the charts as it may run out of steam before "Avatar: The Way of Water" gets here in mid-December. In any event, this new poster was shared on social media in an attempt to boost ticket sales. But more than anything, it's just a damn great poster, with Shuri's Black Panther and our villain, Namor, both taking equal parts of the spotlight. It's a refreshing change from the typical photoshopped faces poster, that much is certain.