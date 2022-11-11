Kevin Conroy, The Definitive Voice Of Batman, Has Died At 66

Starting in the early 1990s with the beloved "Batman: The Animated Series," Conroy rapidly established himself as the authoritative voice of DC's flagship superhero, imbuing both sides of the Batman/Bruce Wayne dichotomy with distinct voices and subtle mannerisms — a now-familiar aspect of the character that many would point to Conroy as the genesis of. More than capable of capturing the wide range of emotions for the Dark Knight, from his tortured backstory to the more hopeful moments of comedy and banter and empathy, Conroy put his official stamp on Batman and enjoyed the longest-running tenure of any actor associated with the cape and cowl.

Remembrances, condolences, and other expressions of grief poured into social media in the hours after the news began to make the rounds. No less an authority than comic book writer, screenwriter, and producer Paul Dini weighed in on Twitter, posting a mournful image of Batman from the 1993 animated film "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm."

Conroy's influence as the voice of Batman extended to several different productions throughout 30+ years, from movies such as "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm" to the "Batman: Arkham" video game franchise to the live-action DC world in "Batwoman" and "Crisis Aftermath." Throughout it all, Conroy stood toe-to-toe with the likes of Mark Hamill as the Batman's arch-nemesis the Joker, Tara Strong as constant pest Harley Quinn, and various other talents throughout his run. But perhaps most importantly, Conroy's contributions to DC Comics' 2022 Pride anthology, in which he wrote "Finding Batman" from his perspective as an openly gay man, may prove to be his greatest legacy.

It's impossible to put into words how sorely Kevin Conroy will be missed.