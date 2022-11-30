The Obnoxious Letter That Finally Got Knives Out Director Rian Johnson Into USC's Film School

While speaking on the "SmartLess" podcast, Rian Johnson recalled that it wasn't much of an issue getting into USC. Instead, it was the school's prestigious film program specifically, with famous alumni such as George Lucas, that kept denying him. Johnson explained that he "had really, really bad grades in high school because I was just making movies with my friends all the time. I was a bad student. So, my grades were bad, I had no connections at all," which led to the constant rejection from the USC film program.

Undeterred, Rian Johnson would attend the school as an "undeclared" major. However, as the future director progressed further into University, he reached a boiling point with the program:

"Finally, I hit my junior year, and I get rejected again. And so, at that point, I had become friends with tons of film majors, and I was sitting in on film classes, so I became a literature major and was happy. But the midpoint of the next year rolled around, and so I– and I wouldn't recommend this to anyone trying to get into USC. But I wrote kind of like an 'F You' letter. It was really obnoxious."

In Johnson's words, the letter he wrote to the school would be "this one-page thing of whatever 19-year-old me was [whining about]. 'I'm a filmmaker; I don't need your program.'" Funnily enough, this is what got him accepted into the program. Johnson's directorial debut years later would be evocative of the director's go-getter attitude when making movies.