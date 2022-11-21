Rian Johnson Loves Star Wars Even More After Making The Last Jedi

It might sound silly to claim that a filmmaker has moved on to bigger and better things after having played in the "Star Wars" sandbox, but that's exactly what Rian Johnson has done. After guiding "The Last Jedi" to box office success and critical acclaim, the writer/director didn't miss a step as he moved on to his own original story with the 2019 murder mystery "Knives Out." Thanks in no small part to Daniel Craig's hilarious turn as the detective Benoit Blanc, audiences singlehandedly turned this one whodunnit into a $400 million franchise in the making — not bad for someone who angry fanboys predicted would be drummed out of the business altogether for daring to put his own spin on their favorite franchise. Meanwhile, "Star Wars" hasn't released a single feature film since 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker" and may not do so again for quite some time.

But that doesn't mean Johnson looks back at "The Last Jedi" with less-than-fond feelings, mind you. In fact, his appreciation and love for that galaxy far, far away has only grown in the time since. While making the press rounds for the upcoming "Knives Out" sequel "Glass Onion," Johnson was inevitably asked about his experience making the divisive middle chapter of the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, the extreme reactions it inspired, and whether it changed how he relates to the series overall. Spoiler alert: Johnson continues to be as big a fan of the franchise as anyone else.