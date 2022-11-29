Director Rian Johnson Thought He Was Just Going To A Casual Meeting When He Was Hired For The Last Jedi

Rian Johnson's latest film, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," is currently finishing up a week-long theatrical run before it hits Netflix in late December. To celebrate the occasion, Johnson recently joined the Smartless podcast with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett to chat about the "Knives Out" sequel, as well as his body of work, including "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

The third trilogy in the Skywalker saga was shrouded in secrecy, of course, and fans clamored online for any scrap of information about what was coming in the second film about Rey (Daisy Ridley) and her journey to become a Jedi. Before that film was even in pre-production, however, security was tight. Even Johnson didn't realize what was happening when he went in for a meeting with Lucasfilm President, Kathleen Kennedy.

On the podcast, Johnson spoke about some of the secrecy protocols that were in place to keep it all under wraps as well as his thoughts on details being leaked online and how it affects the film.