Rian Johnson Cast [Redacted] As Benoit Blanc's [Redacted] In Glass Onion Because It Brought Him 'The Most Joy'

Representation by itself is nothing special. In fact, acting like the mere existence of an LGBTQ character in a piece of media is all it takes is reductive at best. For representation to truly matter, these characters must feel like real, nuanced individuals that exist both outside of and because of their identity. It is not their defining character trait, but it is still present enough to where it influences how they interact with the world around them.

While Phillip is still a blank slate (which could be alleviated in the third "Knives Out" movie Netflix commissioned from Rian Johnson), his detective partner certainly is not. More than just a southern private eye, he's a funny and nuanced individual who always keeps his suspects and the audience on their toes — who expected him to be belting out "Follies" in the first film? What could first be theorized as typical southern exaggerations in "Knives Out" have now been definitively recontextualized as flamboyant queerness in "Glass Onion." Benoit Blanc can now join the esteemed legions of folks like the nearly-departed Leslie Jordan, whose delightful sensibilities effortlessly weave into his queerness so seamlessly, it poses the question "is he gay or just Southern." Luckily for us, the answer is "both."

Benoit Blanc being an explicitly gay man leading a major franchise really highlights how bizarre mainstream LGBTQ representation in film really is. Many queer characters are often relegated to supporting roles small enough to cut out if needed, and if they are leads, their identities are tossed to the wayside (looking at you, Loki and Harley Quinn). A character like Blanc, whose queerness is visible from multiple aspects and not just through his relationship with Phillip, has simply not been seen in our supposed "height" of LGBTQ representation.

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" will be in theaters for two more days before arriving on Netflix on December 23.