The Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Breakdown: Give Me Rainbow (Fury) Road Or Give Me Game Over

The first teaser trailer for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" gave us the "wrong-sounding Muppets" version of Mario voiced by Chris Pratt, a fantastic portrayal of Toad by Keegan-Michael Key, an army of penguins from Super Mario 64, and the crushing reveal that in this movie, Mario Mario has no ass. Fortunately, the second trailer is a massive improvement, teasing worlds, characters, and iconic moments dating all the way back to Mario's introduction in the 1981 "Donkey Kong" arcade game.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic ("Teen Titans Go!," "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies") from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel ("The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part," "Minions: The Rise of Gru"), "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" boasts a ridiculously stacked cast including Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, and yes, Chris Pratt as Mario.

Longtime Mario voice actor, Charles Martinet, has been announced to appear in the film but no official character or contribution has been released, and based on the painstaking amount of time I spent going frame-by-frame of the new trailer, I have a bad feeling that our beloved voice of a generation is going to be saved for a cameo or side characters. Fortunately, Pratt doesn't talk a lot in this new trailer, and there's plenty of great stuff to celebrate instead.

Let's-a go!