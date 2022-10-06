The Super Mario Bros. Trailer Suggests Keegan-Michael Key Understands The Appeal Of Toad

After Illumination and Nintendo dropped the highly-anticipated trailer for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," we admittedly had some thoughts. Now, I could continue to spend hours screaming about why celebrity stunt casting in animated features needs to die a fiery death or hop on a soapbox about how I completely understand why so many people find Bowser irresistibly sexy, but I'd rather save those thoughts for a non-sober 3:00 a.m. Twitter thread.

Rather than focus on the glaring, completely avoidable issue shown in the trailer, there was a beacon of joy well worth celebrating. After the trailer introduced us to Jack Black's pretty dang good Bowser and a joyous showcase of the Penguins (that don't require us to carry the whining things to their mother in the wind and snow), our first glimpse at Mario sees him exploring the lands of the Mushroom Kingdom and coming face-to-face with Princess Peach's loyal attendant and a longtime protector of the Mushroom Kingdom, Toad.

Comedian, actor, and all-around wonderful human Keegan-Michael Key provides the voice for the cheerful optimist, and it's clear from the handful of seconds Key was shown as the character, he completely understands the appeal of Toad. While often shown as a supportive helper or the best lightweight racer in any Mario Kart game (don't @ me), Toad is also a panicky little weirdo. Toad is beloved for how painfully cute he is, but also for the tireless work of voice actor Jen Taylor (who also voices Toadette, Princess Peach, Princess Daisy, and Birdo), who somehow hasn't shredded her vocal cords after years of voicing Toad screams.

Keegan-Michael Key did his homework because he Toadally nailed it.