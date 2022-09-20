Reboot Star Keegan-Michael Key Talks Edgy Comedy, Emulating 90s Sitcoms, And More [Exclusive Interview]

Was it always intended to be this edgy? Because it feels like it could easily be a series that didn't have any teeth and could have been on a network somewhere. But being on streaming, you're allowed to push that envelope a little bit with the language and humor and whatnot.

It was always meant to be this edgy. For Steve, it feels a bit like a candy store. And it's not replete with profanity or replete with nudity. It's just, he wanted to have the opportunity to, "If I want to make a point, I want to be able to add a little extra bite to it." Now he has that luxury.

When you have someone like yourself, not to mention other accomplished comedy writers like Rachel Bloom and Paul Reiser on set, is there a lot of room for improvisation?

There is room for improvisation. We improvise every now and again. It's not as loose as it would be, like we were on "Key and Peele," where there were days where we're just, "Guys, we're going off on a 5K here, so catch up." You know what I mean? It's a little more focused. In fact, I might even say it's a bit laser-focused. So the improvisations fit in a much narrower lane on this show. But we get them in. We get them in where we can. Especially Paul Reiser. Especially Paul. He's dropping gems like boom, boom, boom.

When it comes to creating the setting of the fake sitcom "Step Right Up," how did you determine how emulate the familiar 90s sitcoms? Obviously, there's some "Full House" in there, there's some "Family Matters." What was the process of figuring out exactly how to create the vibe of "Step Right Up" for the show?

Well, we were very fortunate because we had, again, we have both Paul and Steve, who are veterans from that era. So if you go even further back to "My Two Dads," and Steve wrote on "Wings," and he wrote on "Frasier." So both Paul and Steve have spanned a couple of eras where we've gone from sitcoms that just show footage to sitcoms that go, "I'm the character, and now I'm me." You can tell what era a sitcom's from by the intros.

Yeah, exactly.

And Paul comes from "Mad About You." So we have this wealth of information, this vault of information, from these two gentlemen in particular, and some members of the writing staff. So it's very fortunate in that regard. I feel like it's right there.