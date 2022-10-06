It Wasn't A Trick Of The Light On The Poster – The Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Confirms Mario Has No Ass

I'm sorry, Illumination, but you have now been denied a spot in heaven for flattening Mario's ass. Not only is it disrespectful to the endowment of our caked-out short king, but it's completely impractical to his abilities. Mario has always had tree-trunk thighs and a voluptuous bottom because he spends all day jumping. An ass that flat is certainly a liability. To make matters worse, how do we expect the man to ground pound? Without the cushion of his supple buns, he's gonna shatter his tailbone the first time he faces off with a Whomp!

Nintendo

Look, I understand that overalls typically make everyone look like they have an ass crafted in a cardboard factory, but the lack of Mario ass is also a blatant slap in the face to his history of perfect fits. No one on this planet or throughout the entire Mario Galaxy can wear a pair of overalls like the Jumpman, and the rejection of the existence of his plump cheeks denies him this legacy. I quake in fear to imagine what sort of glute-less design we're going to see for Donkey Kong. May god have mercy on us all.

The assless adventures of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" begin in theaters on April 7, 2023.