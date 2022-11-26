Why Marvel Studios Can't Give Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Namor His Own Solo Movie (Yet)

When a character shows up in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, it's usually to set them up for a spin-off. After the debut of Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," she's set to head to Disney+. However, you shouldn't hold your breath for a solo project about the movie's true break-out star: Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta Mejía).

Now, Namor almost assuredly will be returning; the ending of "Wakanda Forever" all but promises that. However, it will be in another supporting role, not a headlining one. The reason why? The movie rights to Namor's character are split between Marvel Studios and Universal. This means that the two studios are in a deadlock; neither can make a Namor solo movie on their own because neither has the complete legal right to.

Let's explore the specifics of this rights-sharing deal, the history behind it, and its creative implications.