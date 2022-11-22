The Best TV Shows & Movies Coming To Prime Video In December 2022

When the weather outside is frightful, Prime Video's bringing something delightful — a whole slew of new movies and shows to enjoy from the comfort of your warm, comfy couch. Whether you're just enjoying a nice night in or you're hiding from visiting relatives, there's guaranteed to be something to entertain. The John Krasinski-starring "Tom Clancy: Jack Ryan" is back for a third season, if you're into spy-adventure shows, and there are also a whole bunch of movies coming to both Prime Video and their sister channel, FreeVee! (FreeVee is free with ads, which means you don't even need a Prime account to enjoy anything marked FreeVee.)

Check out the list below to see everything that's coming to Prime Video this December, and I've hand-picked five great finds in case you get overwhelmed or aren't sure what to watch!