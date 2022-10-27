Jack Ryan Season 3 Trailer: He's Back And He's Doing Spy Stuff Again!

Stop me if you've heard this one before, but one of the greatest super-spies in all of fiction has gone rogue and is now on the run from the government he's supposed to be working for. Oh, and there's probably another World War on the horizon if he fails. No pressure!

If that general storyline is good enough for the likes of James Bond, Jason Bourne, Jack Bauer (boy, there's a weirdly large amount of spies with the initials J.B., huh?), and Ethan Hunt, then it certainly works for one of author Tom Clancy's most enduring characters: Jack Ryan. Prime Video has aired two seasons of "Jack Ryan" with "The Office," "13 Hours," and "A Quiet Place" actor John Krasinski in the title role, punching and shooting his way through hordes of bad guys ever since the show's debut in August of 2018. More than three years after season 2 came to a close, the action/thriller series is back once again with its most dire stakes yet.

Prime Video released a new trailer for season 3 earlier today, which you can watch below.