Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Star Evan Rachel Wood Wants To Try New Things [Exclusive Interview]

Radcliffe absolutely goes for broke as Al in this, and the two of you together are just a blast of kinetic energy. How did you approach Madonna and Al's whirlwind romance?

We just dove headfirst into it. We both fully committed. It was just amazing to watch Dan every day on set go all out. And I think we all knew that we had a limited amount of time to film, and we all just had to not overthink it and jump in and stick the landing. And luckily, it was like lightning in a bottle where everybody involved was just really good at what they did and were able to pull this off in 18 days.

Can you tell me a little bit about that 18-day shoot, just how you got involved with it and what was it like?

It was so fun. We said constantly on set how fun it was. And then the joke was always like, "Well, yeah. If you're not having fun doing the Weird Al movie, what the hell are you doing with your life?" [laughs] So it was hilarious to see all the crazy cast of characters recreating all of these famous people and all the iconic looks from the '80s. Hair and makeup every day was just a blast. It was like, "What Weird Al song is going to be playing? What Madonna song is going to be blasting?" For as quick of a shoot as we had, we did still manage to joke around a lot. It was just a lot of really lovely people coming together for the sake of Al. It was just made with love and with fun and with the utmost admiration for this person.