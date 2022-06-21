Evan Rachel Wood Believes Westworld Predicted The Future

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Roy's dystopian sci-fi series, "Westworld" has already had a three-season run, having been renewed for a fourth season set to premiere in a few days. "Westworld" has always been ambitious from the get-go, as the show dives into the perspective of "host" bodies, a module prevalent in first-person video game narratives.

The scope of "Westworld" is extremely wide, as it attempts to capture what our futures would look like in terms of technological advancements, infusing the narrative with a certain essence of timelessness and relevance like no other.

In a press conference attended by /Film ahead of the "Westworld" season 4 premiere, Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy in the show (along with many variations of her in many host bodies), spoke about the show's prescience and the reasons why we gravitate towards stories about artificial intelligence:

"It's the looming unknown. It's knowing that we must evolve and that technology is evolving at such a rapid rate now...I think it's that just existential dread of where are we going? What is the cautionary tale? What could go right? What could go wrong? Let's explore these ideas. And, maybe, hopefully, if you're like Jonah [Nolan] and Lisa, you're doing things. You have your pulse on the future and you're doing things and writing things that are, I swear to God, there to help us and teach us and warn us."

Having "your pulse on the future" does encapsulate what "Westworld" is all about, as the show delves into moral quandaries in relation to A.I. in an intelligent, profound manner.