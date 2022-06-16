Westworld Season 4 Trailer: Question Your Reality (Again)
It's been a long two years since HBO's "Westworld" last graced the airwaves with its futuristic, disturbing, and sometimes outright confounding story full of robots and existential concerns. Though anyone who's stuck with the sci-fi series for this long is undoubtedly invested in the series by now, even the most hardcore fans would likely need a bit of a refresher in the time since season 3 aired its season finale way back in May of 2020. Shame on anyone who didn't take advantage of the typically lengthy hiatus (though, in this case, the ongoing pandemic threw a wrench in the production) to catch up on all three seasons of the show. It's not like there's an ever-growing pile of other things to watch or anything.
HBO has previously released some brief looks at the upcoming season, dropping the teaser that showed off the wide-ranging cast that will be returning for another go-around — despite how the previous season ended, particularly when it comes to characters such as Evan Rachel Wood's Dolores. If that bit of confusion has you seeing double, well, there's more where that came from in the new footage released today. Check out the season 4 trailer for yourself below.
Westworld season 4 trailer
"Maybe it's time you question the nature of your own reality."
Okay, silly me for assuming that's what we've been doing the entire time. But seriously, folks, the season 4 trailer once again gives "Westworld" fans plenty to chew on. With a tagline carrying the ominous words of "Adapt or Die" (which is emblazoned on a poster that's been included at the end of this article), the fourth season of the series looks to take things even further than when we last saw this sprawling cast of characters.
As we reported in the past, both James Marsden and Evan Rachel Wood will be returning to the series in spite of their previous, ah, seemingly conclusive fates. The exact nature of Marsden's role remains unclear (though eagle-eyed obsessives may have spotted more hints in this footage than I did), but Wood will be appearing as a new character entirely named Christina. Excitingly, they'll both be joined by Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose in a new recurring role. The rest of the returning cast includes Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, and Ed Harris, along with newcomers Aurora Perrineau and Daniel Wu.
"Westworld" is created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, with the fourth season described by HBO as a "dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth." You know, just the usual doom-and-gloom developments! To the relief of many, the long wait is over as the new season will premiere on HBO on June 26, 2022.