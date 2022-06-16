Westworld Season 4 Trailer: Question Your Reality (Again)

"Maybe it's time you question the nature of your own reality."

Okay, silly me for assuming that's what we've been doing the entire time. But seriously, folks, the season 4 trailer once again gives "Westworld" fans plenty to chew on. With a tagline carrying the ominous words of "Adapt or Die" (which is emblazoned on a poster that's been included at the end of this article), the fourth season of the series looks to take things even further than when we last saw this sprawling cast of characters.

As we reported in the past, both James Marsden and Evan Rachel Wood will be returning to the series in spite of their previous, ah, seemingly conclusive fates. The exact nature of Marsden's role remains unclear (though eagle-eyed obsessives may have spotted more hints in this footage than I did), but Wood will be appearing as a new character entirely named Christina. Excitingly, they'll both be joined by Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose in a new recurring role. The rest of the returning cast includes Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, and Ed Harris, along with newcomers Aurora Perrineau and Daniel Wu.

"Westworld" is created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, with the fourth season described by HBO as a "dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth." You know, just the usual doom-and-gloom developments! To the relief of many, the long wait is over as the new season will premiere on HBO on June 26, 2022.