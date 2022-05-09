Westworld Season 4 Teaser: You're Going To Reap Just What You Sow

If you're still watching HBO's "Westworld," get ready to reap what you sow, as the network has just dropped a teaser for season 4, which is due to arrive this summer.

Season 3 of "Westworld" premiered in March of 2020, and cards on the table, though I watched it, I would need to go back and do a serious refresher on it, because so much has happened since then in the real world and on the show (which also moved out of the titular theme park and into a fictional, futuristic real world in season 3). The third season saw Aaron Paul of "Breaking Bad" fame join the cast, and I do recall coming away with the impression that certain characters, like Evan Rachel Wood's protagonist, Dolores Abernathy, might not be coming back in season 4.

It would appear that was a faulty impression, as the gang's all here in the teaser trailer for "Westworld" season 4, including Wood, Paul, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Talulah Riley, and Thandiwe Newton. Newton started going by her real name in 2021, after years of being billed as "Thandie" based on a misspelling in the credits of her first movie.

Check out the teaser for "Westworld" season 4 below.