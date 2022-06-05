James Marsden Is Returning For Westworld Season 4, And Evan Rachel Wood Is Playing A New Character

"Westworld" season 4 is bringing back some old faces in new roles. James Marsden was one of the show's principal cast members during its first two seasons; his cowboy character, Teddy, was there on the train riding into the town of Sweetwater in the Westworld theme park, right from the opening minutes of the series premiere. However, Teddy, a host already known for dying "at least a thousand times," exited the narrative at the end of season 2. He was last seen (spoiler alert) lying dead in the water on the beach in the season 2 finale, "The Passenger." This appeared to be Teddy's final death — and Marsden's final "Westworld" appearance.

But not so fast! At a "Westworld" panel at the ATX Festival in Austin over the weekend, Marsden showed up on stage as the surprise guest, confirming that he would return for season 4 and telling the audience (via Deadline):

"Sometimes you have to go away to come back. We learn to speak cryptically on this show. This has been seven years of our show and yeah, it's an amazing thing to be a part of and see where the story goes. From the beginning, I didn't know where it was all gonna go but I'm glad to see it now."

Though Marsden will be returning, that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be playing the same character, however. Teddy's fate was inextricably bound up in that of Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), and if you remember, Dolores herself died at the end of "Westworld" season 3.