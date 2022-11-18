Owain Arthur On Tolkien Liking Interpretation, His Rings Of Power Dwarf Makeup, And His Robert Aramayo Bromance [Exclusive Interview]

I'm a huge fan of the show [and] a huge fan of Tolkien in general. I'm also a Tolkien fan who likes changes and things ...

Really? Because that's what he wanted. Everything was up for interpretation. And this has come from the Tolkien estates.

Did they tell you that?

Yeah.

Did you talk to them?

Who was it that talked to them? I can't give you ... One of the cast spoke to Simon [Tolkien, J.R.R. Tolkien's grandson, a director of Tolkien's estate, and a series consultant], I think.

Oh wow.

And he said, after watching episodes one and two, this is exactly what he would've wanted. Listen, and I want to get it down in print that, that was an official, it was a quote.

I will put that in print.

Yeah. That he wasn't precious. He loved that his work could be interpreted in many different ways. And, of course, he would. Of course, he would.

I love it, and the fact that they gave you a wife who is amazing.

Yeah!

It's actually one of the things I wanted to ask you about because you see love stories, and you see just the beginnings of things, but you never really see a marriage that's good, in the middle, and you have kids. What's that been like [to play]?

Yeah, it's absolutely beautiful. Isn't it great? I love that. Usually, when relationships are portrayed on TV or in film, there's a divorce, or there's an affair, or it's the falling in love part. It's never this strong life, day-to-day passion that they have for each other, for their children, for the kingdom, for the mountain. And it really is easy to do that with Sophia [Nomvete] because from the moment we met, we clicked into place in terms of, it was so easy. I think we share the same mischievous sense of humor that we can break into and share together so easily. And I love that we get to show this domestic side of the dwarves. And also just to portray a domestic relationship in a TV show that's working, that's indestructible.

That makes me go "Aww' every time I see it.

It really is. It really is! And they're so open and passionate with each other, and they clearly fancy the pants off each other.

And they're funny together!

It's kind of like, "Aww, wouldn't you love to have that person in your life?"

I think one of the things that I love so much about Durin is that he's funny, and he seems like someone who would play practical jokes, like the tables.

Uh-huh. [laughs]

I'm just curious, are you someone who does that on set?

[laughs] I feel like you're asking this question and you know what the answer's going to be.

I might have the answer, yes!

I am, yes. I am mischievous. I was the class clown in school. I love humor, and yes, I do push the boundaries of where that humor can go. So I do shoot myself in the foot now and again, but it's all in the name of comedy.