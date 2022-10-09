The Rings Of Power Makes The Most Of Knowing The Doom To Come Ahead Of The Lord Of The Rings

Spoilers ahead for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" episode 7, as well as future plot spoilers from "The Lord of the Rings."

We all knew it was coming. The Southlands are right on the spot where Mordor sits in Peter Jackson's "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy. Even if you're not steeped in the lore that author J.R.R. Tolkien created, you probably felt it early on. Finding out that the Sauron symbol Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) was hunting for was a map of the Southlands cemented it long before the penultimate episode of the season.

In episode 7, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" put a very fine point on what's coming, from changing the name on the map from "Southlands" to "Mordor" to showing us the Balrog at the bottom of the mithril mine in Khazad-dûm that will someday battle Gandalf (Ian McKellen). In fact, the series has been playing on the audience's knowledge of what's to come in the Third Age since the beginning.

As /Film's own Jeremy Mathai recently wrote, Tolkien often balances out the happiness in his stories with darkness. "The Lord of the Rings" has a chapter called "The Scouring of the Shire" (not featured in the movie trilogy), in order to show that even the home of the hobbits didn't escape the war.

Everything has a price in Tolkien's world. It makes sense, as he was a veteran of World War I; even in victory, those who fought would never forget the horrors they've seen. The general public knows at least some of what happens in "The Lord of the Rings." Many of us know the details of who lives and who dies, which places fall, and what is coming for our heroes in "The Rings of Power." And the show has put that knowledge to good use.