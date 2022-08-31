Morfydd Clark's Preparation For Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Sounds Terrifying

"Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" assembled a cast of mostly up-and-comers, with Clark serving as one of the more well-known stars. Clark is only 5' 3" (or 160 centimeters), so thinking about a group of gigantic, armed men barreling down at her sounds like an absolute nightmare of fight/flight/freeze/fawn response, but the preparation tactic seems to have done the trick. "I would flinch a lot when people came at me, so they did exposure therapy with me where I would have all these huge, huge men running at me, screaming with swords." She said the goal was to keep her from appearing frightened because although she's made a career being cast as victims, "Galadriel is not that."

In the same Empire interview, Clark says that it wasn't until another actor mentioned they were up for a new "Lord of the Rings" series that she actually understood what this could mean for her:

"I went into the toilet and just stared at myself and was like, 'You've gotta pull yourself together. You've been training for this for years. You know what to do, it's in your blood.' Because I'd been obsessively watching 'Lord Of The Rings' for my whole childhood."

Clark's performance as Galadriel has already been hailed as wonderful by critics, even if Clark didn't originally know what she was auditioning for when pursuing the role.

"Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is available on Prime Video.