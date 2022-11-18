Cool Stuff: Reebok And DC Comics Join Forces For A Heroic And Villainous Sneaker Collection

On the superhero side, of course we have to begin with the Man of Steel, and who better to represent Superman than the towering basketball player who tattooed the hero's emblem on his body. Shaquille O'Neal's massive Shaq Attaq sneakers are the best choice for Superman footwear.

• Superman - Shaq Attaq (HQ4587, $180) – One of the biggest superheroes of all time takes over Reebok's larger than life sneaker, the Shaq Attaq. Inspired by the Man of Steel himself, this version of the shoe pays homage to some of Superman's most crucial superpowers from the translucent hardware on the shoe that references his x-ray vision to the ice outsole signifying his cold breath. Available in unisex sizing from 5.5 – 13.

Reebok doesn't make any boots that could be part of Batman's crime-fighting ensemble, but they've captured the vibe of the Dark Knight's suit with this sneaker, complete with the best version of the Batman symbol and a top piece that looks like Batman's wrist gauntlets.

• Batman - LX2200 (HQ4584, $110) – The reflective Bat emblem on the tongue of this LX2200 instantly gives away the Batman inspiration of this refreshed Reebok OG running silhouette. The sneaker embodies Batman's impressive batsuit through several details including the foam molded synthetics and debossing on the upper which represent the batsuit's molded and distressed armor, respectively. Available in unisex sizing from 2.5 – 12.

For the last superhero shoe, we have these Wonder Woman sneakers that feature the perfect combination of the hero's signature colors. Honestly, I think this is the best shoe in the entire collection. There's even an extra pair of laces that look a little more like Diana's trademark Lasso of Truth.

• Wonder Woman - Nano X2 (HQ4585, $150) – Wonder Woman's impressive armor dictates the design of this version of Reebok's most versatile training shoe yet, the Nano X2. The upper of the shoes incorporates a reflective light creating a similar effect to Wonder Woman's deflecting bracelets and the rest of her suit's legendary construction is noted on various leather and metal accents. The wearer is gifted with an extra set of reflective laces that are emblematic of Wonder Woman's signature lasso of truth. Available in unisex sizing 4 – 13.