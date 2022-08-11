A New Collection Of Jurassic World Dominion Sneakers Have Been Genetically Engineered By Reebok

The shoes inspired by the dinosaurs of "Jurassic World" come with some pretty wild designs. They certainly capture the rough scales and intimidating appearance of the apex predators. The pair inspired by Blue is a little subtler, but it features those signature streaks for which she was surely named. As for the Beatnik, it looks like quite the relaxing pair of footwear, and that fossil-inspired clip is a nice touch.

• The Answer DMX (HQ6276, $200) – This Answer DMX (above) is sure to make you feel like the ultimate apex predator, thanks to the natural colors and reptile-inspired materials reminiscent of the Giganotosaurus. The silhouette is outfitted with a hardware accent piece and spikes from this new terrifyingly giant dinosaur on the heel. Available in unisex sizing.

• Zig Kinetica 2.5 (HQ6263, $140) – The fearsome four pack of Atrociraptors — as seen chasing Owen, Claire, and others through the streets of Malta — inspire this fierce version of Reebok's Zig Kinetica 2.5. The shoe incorporates colorways of all four raptors on the upper and replaces the Zig's signatures overlay with a 3D puff print for a raised, reptilian effect. Available in unisex and kids sizing.

• Classic Leather Ripple (HQ6253, $100) – The fan-favorite Velociraptor, Blue, and her offspring, Beta, team up to create the ultimate nostalgic Classic Leather Ripple. Blue's iconic stripe comes to life on the side of the shoe, while the window box and heel logos feature nods to both Blue and Beta with their signature claw element. Available in unisex, grade school, preschool, and infant sizing.

• Beatnik (HQ6266, $130) – The cult-favorite Beatnik silhouette is fossilized in this neutral iteration. The tonal colors tell the story of the dinosaur fossils with the gritty outsole representing a fossilized mold. Rounding out the model is a one-of-a-kind Reebok fossil in place of the Beatnik's signature hardware. Available in unisex sizing.