Jurassic World Dominion Claws Past Doctor Strange 2 As Second Biggest Movie Of 2022

The global box office for 2022 has a new silver medalist, with "Jurassic World Dominion" officially passing "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" to become the second-highest-grossing film of the year. Yes, "Bullet Train" topped the charts this past weekend, and that was rightfully a major topic of conversation, but not to be lost in that conversation is the fact that these "Jurassic World" movies are consistently making silly amounts of money for Universal Pictures, even when critics don't like them very much.

With the most recent weekend in the books, director Colin Trevorrow's finale to the "Jurassic World" trilogy has earned $960 million globally. That puts it past "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," which rounded out its impressive theatrical run earlier this year with $954.8 million. Still sitting pretty as our worldwide champion for the year is "Top Gun: Maverick" with $1.35 billion. It is unlikely any movie will catch it in the calendar year, though "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and/or "Avatar: The Way of Water" could surpass that total by the end of their runs at some point in 2023.

What's interesting is that, as it stands, the "Jurassic Park" franchise currently has $5.968 billion to its name overall. So, if "Dominion" can earn another $31.6 million, it would put the franchise past the $6 billion mark. Considering "Dominion" is nearing the end of its theatrical run, hitting that milestone remains up in the air.