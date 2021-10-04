Cool Stuff: Reebok's New Ghostbusters Sneakers Bring Something Strange To Footwear Shelves

Here's Reebok's breakdown of the new Ghostbusters sneakers collection:

• Ecto Boot ($160, FY2447) – The Ecto Boot (seen above) is a modern take on Ghostbusters and Reebok's OG Pump shoe from the '80s. The shoe features a utilitarian theme and incorporates supportive, functional elements including the abrasion resistant medial side toe and TPU heel cap, neoprene heel collar and speed lacing system. Available in unisex sizing.

• Zig Kinetica ($140, G58857) – All details on this Zig Kinetica are designed to emulate the new ghost – Muncher – that appears in the upcoming film. The silhouette is semi translucent and glows in the dark from the vamp and collar to the transparent mono mesh upper. Throughout the shoe are nods to Muncher's ravenous metallic appetite including the tongue with a bite taken out of it, the sockliner featuring various metal snacks and the silver hits throughout the shoe. Available in adult, gradeschool, preschool and toddler sizing.

• Instapump Fury ($200, G58853) – If you need to prove a ghostly encounter, try this "slimed over" Instapump Fury. Based on the psycho-reactive slime that makes an appearance in Ghostbusters II, this Instapump Fury features a semi-translucent gel print across the upper to create the look of slime and the heel clip provides some extra street cred with the text "PROOF OF A GHOSTLY ENCOUNTER." Available in adult and toddler sizing.

• Answer IV ($200, G58861) – This Answer IV marks the first time the Terror Dogs make their way onto footwear. Hidden details and upper materials – including nubuck and cracked leather – are all inspired by the grisly characters from the iconic franchise. The shoe also features glow in the dark outsole, slobber details and red eyelets, the latter of which represents the frightening dogs glowing red eyes. Available in adult sizing.

• Zig Kinetica Kids ($85, G58860) – The Mini-Pufts, a group of little terrors, make an appearance on this kids silhouette which features the iconic white, red and black color scheme in addition to a pack of Mini-Pufts

It should be noted that the Zig Kinetica inspired by Muncher has a glow in the dark element on the shoe as well, which makes them the best shoes in this collection, in my humble opinion. Plus, I think it's pretty clever that the inside lining of the shoe makes it look like there's a bunch of trash inside the shoe that Muncher has eaten, including a junk-style Reebok logo.

You can get your hands on all these Ghostbusters sneakers right here on October 15. If you're a Reebok Unlocked member, then you can get them early on October 13.