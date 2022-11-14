Kumail Nanjiani And Emily Gordon's Science Fiction Script Is A 'Dream Project' [Exclusive]

Before he became a superhero in "Eternals," a runaway Jedi in "Obi-Wan Kenobi," or even the hapless rideshare driver Stu in "Stuber," actor Kumail Nanjiani worked his way up through the industry thanks to his stand-up comedy in New York City. The unbelievable story of how he and his wife, creative partner, and fellow screenwriter Emily V. Gordon ultimately met and fell in love defies expectations, which naturally led to the semi-autobiographical dramedy "The Big Sick" in 2017 (you can read /Film's original review by Ethan Anderton here).

Co-written by the couple, produced by Gordon, and starring Nanjiani as himself alongside Zoe Kazan as Emily, the hit film dramatizes the pair's made-for-movies journey, navigating their early careers, Gordon's diagnosis of Still's disease, and at least one incredible 9/11 joke that still feels like a mini-masterpiece in writing and comic timing. Watch it, if you haven't yet!

In the years since, Nanjiani and Gordon have both dipped their toes in more mainstream waters — Nanjiani with a handful of high-profile roles in major blockbuster franchises, Gordon with writing credits on HBO's "Crashing," co-creating and executive producing the Apple TV+ series "Little America," and even signing on to write an animated "Play-Doh" feature. The range! But with the release of Hulu's "Welcome to Chippendales," which both Nanjiani and Gordon have teamed up on creatively, one can't help but wonder when the two will go back to producing another original story and personal passion project.

In a recent interview with /Film's Jacob Hall, Nanjiani opened up about the next "dream project" on the agenda that takes a more sci-fi approach and is currently in development.