How Kumail Nanjiani Reinvented Himself For Welcome To Chippendales [Exclusive Interview]

I listened to a true crime podcast about this whole Chippendale story a little while back, and one of the things that struck me was how Steve Banerjee is a guy who was kind of defined by his lack of charisma. He walks in a room, and nobody notices him. How do you approach a character like that, a character who, by definition, does not control the room?

I think that was one of the challenges for me going in. The last major character I played was Kingo [in Marvel's "The Eternals"], and he's a movie star and Eternal, and he really likes to be the center of attention. So it was like, how do I play a guy who's the exact opposite of everything that I would want to be?

As a comedian, your job is to get on stage and control the room, and this is a guy who doesn't have that, so I don't know how to play someone without charisma or anything. I just took my own awkwardness and decided to just sort of amp it up and make a guy who isn't good at communicating what's inside of him, who isn't good with connecting to people. He's not really good at reading people, so it's sort of a process of taking things away rather than adding anything in.

What I appreciate about the show is that even though Steve does unquestionably horrible things, we're put in his corner. We understand where he is coming from. How did you manage to find the soul of the character, so that even though he's making these increasingly terrible choices, we understand why he's doing it?

That was sort of the challenge. How do I have a person who sees the world in a kind of way that allows him to do all those things? And how do you have that same guy in episode 1, where if he did those things in episode 1, you'd be surprised, and when he does those things six episodes later, it makes sense, and he's the same guy throughout. He's consistent throughout. So it was a matter of, for me, finding his morality and his relationship with people and then keeping that consistent throughout.

The challenge for me was that the reason that you are kind of in his corner in the beginning, that you perhaps find him endearing in the beginning, which is his drive, his need to succeed, is the exact same thing that you loathe him for at the end, which is his desire, his desire to succeed, and his drive.

So, it was that. He changes a lot in eight episodes, but it's really the ways in which he doesn't change that's more interesting. The ways that he doesn't change are why he does the things he does, I think.

I always thought of him as a child, emotionally immature, and I think, in real life, we've seen figures with power who are inherently sort of childlike and how dangerous that can be. And I think a lot of villains in movies have childish qualities about them, self-absorbed, lack of empathy, only wanting what they want, not being able to see the world through other people's eyes and that kind of stuff. In the beginning, I wanted him to be childlike and perhaps enthusiastic in a way that might be infectious, and at the end, that same childlike quality is now leading to more dark actions.

Maybe it's because I have "Better Call Saul" on the brain months later after the finale, but I couldn't help but wonder ... is Steve Banerjee a Walter White type, who has a dark soul and he's found an opportunity to unleash it? Or is he a Jimmy McGill, a good person who finds himself dragged down into the muck?

I'm actually watching "Better Call Saul" for the first time now. I'm almost done with season 2. What a great show. Bob Odenkirk is so great.

I think he's more Walter White. I think the things about him that caused him to do the bad stuff are in him from the beginning. He just doesn't have the power to do anything about it, but he has that impotence. You see that from the first episode when he gets angry at Paul Sneider.

He has that impotent anger inside him and later that same impotent anger comes out in more dangerous ways, so I think he's always got that in him. I think he has this fire inside of him that he's trying to contain from the very beginning. I think that's why he's so stiff and tight. I always thought of every molecule in his body as trying to keep the fire inside his belly from getting out, and it doesn't always work.

I wanted to, from the beginning, see those fissures and see that fire come out in a dangerous way, and it comes out for a moment in episode 1 with Paul Sneider. It comes out for a longer moment in episode 3. So, it's not really a guy who becomes corrupted, even though that's sort of an easier way to look at it. It's a guy who's always had the corruption and just never learns to deal with it. And the increased power is what allows him to do the bad things that he wouldn't have done in the beginning.