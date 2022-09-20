Welcome To Chippendales Trailer: Kumail Nanjiani Welcomes You To A World Of Luxury

You might know the Chippendale erotic dance troupe, but do you know the story of how it came to be? Probably not, but you are about to thanks to Hulu's upcoming limited series "Welcome to Chippendales" (which you might have heard about under its original title, "Immigrant").

Believe it or not, the story behind Chippendales is wild. It's one that involves dancing, mud wrestling, and intricate murder plots, with Kumail Nanjiani playing the man at the center of it all.

Somen Banerjee, nicknamed Steve, was an ambitious businessman who, after a few failed investments, decided to fill a significant gap in the striptease market with the creation of Chippendales. Wanting to ensure the longevity of the company and brand, he did whatever he could to secure its success — including some things that sound almost too wild to be true. Check out the limited series' newest teaser below to learn more about this salacious story.