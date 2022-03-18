Emily V. Gordon Has Signed On To Write The Animated Play-Doh Feature

Gordon picked up her first Oscar nod for "The Big Sick," the 2017 dramedy she co-wrote with her spouse Kumail Nanjiani inspired by their real-life courtship. She and Nanjiani have since teamed up with Lee Eisenberg ("WeCrashed") to create "Little America," a well-reviewed Apple TV+ anthology series centered on the lives of different American immigrants. "Jon and I had a series of conversations about creativity, imagination, and the purpose of art that were so fun and juicy that I knew I had to do this," wrote Gordon on Twitter, reacting to the news about the "Play-Doh" movie. "I'll get to use some of my play therapist training too, maybe...." she added.

Judging by her comments, it sounds like Gordon and Chu are more or less planning to take the "LEGO Movie" approach to "Play-Doh" — that is, turning the world-famous brand into a film that actively subverts and rejects the cynical corporate mindset that led to its creation in the first place. It's a high-wire act to pull off, but Gordon seems like she's more than up for the challenge. I'm also down with the idea of Chu ("Crazy Rich Asians," "In the Heights") bringing his unique sense of cinematic panache to the world of animation, between potentially directing the "Play-Doh" film and being attached to Warner Bros. Animation Group's upcoming big-screen take on Dr. Seuss' "Oh, The Places You'll Go!"

At the moment, Chu is gearing up to adapt the Broadway sensation "Wicked" into a live-action movie and has yet to commit to his next directorial effort after wrapping production on the "Wizard of Oz"-inspired musical extravaganza. It sounds like the "Play-Doh" movie is still in the early stages of getting up and going, so keep it tuned to /Film for more updates on that front in the months to come.