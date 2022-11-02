Superhero Bits: The Russo Bros On Returning To Marvel, An Update On The Wakanda TV Show & More

As we noted in this column a while back, some evidence from social media suggested that "Stargirl" may be crossing over with "Titans" over on HBO Max. TVLine caught up with "Titans" showrunner Greg Walker to ask him about it directly, who said the following:

"I would love to do a Stargirl crossover...Geoff Johns, he works in mysterious ways. So that's all I'll say about that."

At the very least, it's not a denial. So who knows? We'll see what comes of it. One thing we know for sure is that "Stargirl" is nearing the end of its run as its current third season will be its last.