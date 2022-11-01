Ryan Coogler Wanted Black Panther: Wakanda Forever To Feel Like A '90s Blockbuster [Exclusive]

Critics have already hailed "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" as a movie that's both epic in scope and intensely personal. That balance is something writer-director Ryan Coogler strove to achieve while making the film — though for him and co-writer Joe Robert Cole, one side of that scale always came first.

"You try to start with the personal," Coogler told me during my interview with him for /Film. "It's the only way I know how to work."

That doesn't mean, however, that the interior lives of the characters were Coogler's only consideration. "At the same time, we kept in mind that we wanted to deliver on the scope and the scale," he added. "We wanted the audience to feel like they were watching a heart-stopping action movie as well as a film that reckons with how loss can alter you."

Coogler looked to other action movies that were "big and intimate at the same time" for inspiration. And a lot of those movies came from a specific decade where blazers were baggy, neon colors were hot, and roller blades were all the rage.